Chiefs overcome sloppy start to pick up 1st win of season

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame some sloppy play to pick up their first win of the season against the New York Giants on Sunday night, 22-9.

The Chiefs seemed incredibly stagnant in the first half. Kansas City was having a tough time figuring out the Giants’ defense and several players were dropping some key passes. It all changed in the second half as Patrick Mahomes found a rhythm and holes in the Giants’ secondary.

Mahomes found Tyquan Thornton for a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 10-point cushion against the Giants. After New York narrowed the deficit to seven points, Mahomes needed to make a play to get Kansas City back on the board.

He found Thornton again for a 33-yard pass to the 1-yard line. Thornton made an acrobatic play, which set up running back Kareem Hunt for a touchdown from the goal line.

Travis Kelce’s own frustrations boiled over in the first half. As he walked off the field following a drive in the second quarter, he and Andy Reid appeared to have words with each other. He refocused his efforts in the second half and had a key third down catch on the team’s touchdown drive in the third quarter.

Kansas City held strong even as Russell Wilson guided the team down the field late in the fourth quarter. The defense frustrated the veteran quarterback enough to look like a shade of himself from last week.

Mahomes finished 22-of-37 with 224 passing yards and a lone touchdown pass. Thornton led the Chiefs with five catches for 71 yards and the score. Kelce had four catches for 26 yards.

The Chiefs’ defense held Wilson to 160 passing yards. He was sacked twice.

Giants rookie Cam Skattebo may have been the only bright spot for the Giants. He had 60 rushing yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. He also led the team with six catches for 61 yards.

Kansas City moved to 1-2 and New York fell to 0-3.