Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs overcome sloppy start to pick up 1st win of season

Chiefs only led by three points at halftime

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Tom Brady on the pressure mounting on the Chiefs & Patrick Mahomes | The Herd Video

Tom Brady on the pressure mounting on the Chiefs & Patrick Mahomes | The Herd

The Kansas City Chiefs could start the season 0-2 for the first time since 2014 if they lose to the Philadelphia Eagles. Colin Cowherd and Tom Brady discuss how much pressure is on Patrick Mahomes entering Week 2.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame some sloppy play to pick up their first win of the season against the New York Giants on Sunday night, 22-9.

The Chiefs seemed incredibly stagnant in the first half. Kansas City was having a tough time figuring out the Giants’ defense and several players were dropping some key passes. It all changed in the second half as Patrick Mahomes found a rhythm and holes in the Giants’ secondary.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes stiff arms Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws as New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Mahomes found Tyquan Thornton for a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 10-point cushion against the Giants. After New York narrowed the deficit to seven points, Mahomes needed to make a play to get Kansas City back on the board. 

He found Thornton again for a 33-yard pass to the 1-yard line. Thornton made an acrobatic play, which set up running back Kareem Hunt for a touchdown from the goal line.

Travis Kelce’s own frustrations boiled over in the first half. As he walked off the field following a drive in the second quarter, he and Andy Reid appeared to have words with each other. He refocused his efforts in the second half and had a key third down catch on the team’s touchdown drive in the third quarter.

Tyquan Thornton celebrates

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) is congratulated by teammates Travis Kelce, left, and JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

COWBOYS' GEORGE PICKENS SLAMS HIS HELMET IN FRUSTRATION AFTER MISSED CATCH LEADS TO INTERCEPTION

Kansas City held strong even as Russell Wilson guided the team down the field late in the fourth quarter. The defense frustrated the veteran quarterback enough to look like a shade of himself from last week.

Mahomes finished 22-of-37 with 224 passing yards and a lone touchdown pass. Thornton led the Chiefs with five catches for 71 yards and the score. Kelce had four catches for 26 yards.

The Chiefs’ defense held Wilson to 160 passing yards. He was sacked twice.

Giants rookie Cam Skattebo may have been the only bright spot for the Giants. He had 60 rushing yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. He also led the team with six catches for 61 yards.

Bryan Cook breaks up a pass

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1)during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City moved to 1-2 and New York fell to 0-3.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue