Dan Patrick claims ESPN launched a 'smear campaign' after he parted ways with the network

Former longtime ESPN sportscaster Dan Patrick says he was the target of a "smear campaign" by the network after he made the difficult decision to move on and start his own venture after nearly two decades with the media giant.

Patrick, host of "The Dan Patrick Show," made the allegation during a recent appearance on the Barstool podcast, "Pardon My Take." He said after his decision to leave "SportsCenter" in 2007, he believed there were attempts by the network to sandbag his new start.

"Oh, frightening," Patrick recalled of his decision to walk away, "Because there was this smear campaign that started. Any radio affiliate that had my show, you’d be dropped as an ESPN affiliate if you decided you still wanted to carry me."

Despite the attempt to undermine his success, Patrick said he "understood" the move. He even claimed to be "empowered" by it.

"It was heavy-handed, but I understood. It empowered me. Like, ‘Holy, s---. I’m gonna matter. They’re gonna have to deal with me.’"

Patrick, 69, worked for ESPN from 1989 until 2006 and stayed with ESPN Radio until 2007. Many were shocked at the time by his decision to leave, paving the way for his new show.

He also claimed in the podcast that after informing the network of his decision, the door shut rather quickly.

"It was quick.T hey wanted me out," Patrick said.

Fox News Digital reached out to ESPN for comment.