Sports

Dan Patrick claims ESPN launched a 'smear campaign' after he parted ways with the network

Patrick parted ways with ESPN after nearly two decades

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Former longtime ESPN sportscaster Dan Patrick says he was the target of a "smear campaign" by the network after he made the difficult decision to move on and start his own venture after nearly two decades with the media giant. 

Patrick, host of "The Dan Patrick Show," made the allegation during a recent appearance on the Barstool podcast, "Pardon My Take." He said after his decision to leave "SportsCenter" in 2007, he believed there were attempts by the network to sandbag his new start.  

Dan Patrick

Dan Patrick before the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium Feb. 4, 2018. (John David Mercer/USA Today Sports)

"Oh, frightening," Patrick recalled of his decision to walk away, "Because there was this smear campaign that started. Any radio affiliate that had my show, you’d be dropped as an ESPN affiliate if you decided you still wanted to carry me."

Despite the attempt to undermine his success, Patrick said he "understood" the move. He even claimed to be "empowered" by it. 

Dan Patrick interview

Michael Finley of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates as he is interviewed by ESPN's Dan Patrick after a 83-82 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Quicken Loans Arena June 14, 2007, in Cleveland.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

"It was heavy-handed, but I understood. It empowered me. Like, ‘Holy, s---. I’m gonna matter. They’re gonna have to deal with me.’"

Patrick, 69, worked for ESPN from 1989 until 2006 and stayed with ESPN Radio until 2007. Many were shocked at the time by his decision to leave, paving the way for his new show. 

He also claimed in the podcast that after informing the network of his decision, the door shut rather quickly. 

ESPN logo

Patrick, 69, worked for ESPN from 1989 until 2006 and stayed with ESPN Radio until 2007. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"It was quick.T hey wanted me out," Patrick said.

Fox News Digital reached out to ESPN for comment. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.