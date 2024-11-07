Dak Prescott's hamstring tendon may have partially torn calf off bone, early diagnosis reveals: report

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could miss the next several weeks.

The NFL Network reported that an initial diagnosis suggested Prescott's hamstring tendon partially tore off the bone. The condition is called a partial avulsion.

The injury typically requires a minimum recovery time of four weeks. NFL Media reported that the Cowboys signal-caller is likely to seek more opinions about his injury.

The three-time Pro Bowler left last Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons late in the third quarter. Prescott appeared to have suffered the injury during a five-yard scramble, but he did not immediately head to the Dallas sideline.

Cameras showed Prescott grimacing as he threw a pass to wide receiver Jalen Brooks on the play after the apparent injury. After the game, Prescott detailed what he felt at the time.

"I felt it when I was getting up from the run. I can't even say that I felt it running," Prescott said. "The tackle, maybe something on the tackle. Yeah, I don't know. But when I was standing up, I felt something, actually. Didn't think it was much. You get tired. It's a physical game. A lot of times you feel different things and they kind of go away."

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that Prescott could ultimately receive the injured reserve designation. However, his name did not appear on the list as of Thursday afternoon.

Cooper Rush stepped in for Prescott against the Falcons and finished the game with 115 passing yards and a touchdown. Rush is expected to start in Week 10. Trey Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, could see some action as soon as this Sunday.

Just hours before the Cowboys season opener against the Cleveland Browns, it was announced that Prescott agreed to a four-year, $240 million extension.

The deal made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. After throwing for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023, he has appeared to regress this season.

Prescott has thrown for 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions in eight games in 2024. The Cowboys have dealt with some considerable injuries this season, notably pass rusher Micah Parsons already missing four games. The lack of a running game has also put more pressure on Prescott's arm this season.

Dallas enters Week 10 with a 3-5 record. After playing the past two games on the road, the Cowboys return home for a NFC East division tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles.

