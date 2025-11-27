Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb lead Cowboys past Chiefs in Thanksgiving thriller

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys won a Thanksgiving Day thriller over the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-28, to truly vault themselves into the NFC playoff picture.

Dallas needed a win heading into the short week, as they are now 6-5-1 on the season. They have now beaten the reigning conference champions, as they took down the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday.

Meanwhile, after a massive home victory for the Chiefs last week against the Indianapolis Colts, they are back to .500 at 6-6.

It was an inauspicious start by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense as the veteran signal caller threw an interception on the third play of the game. Jaylen Watson jumped the route of George Pickens, as Prescott’s throw was altered from a perfect blitz by Kansas City.

Just two plays later, Rashee Rice, who has fit well into the Chiefs’ offense since returning to the offense following an early-season suspension, had a convoy of blockers when he got a Mahomes screen and took it 27 yards into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.

The Cowboys, though, were quick to respond with Prescott bouncing back on the ensuing drive. He went 12 plays and 75 yards, finding his trusty receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 15-yard strike in the back right of the end zone to tie the game at seven apiece.

But, as CBS broadcaster and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called, this was going to be a shootout between two of the top offenses in the league.

Patrick Mahomes and company responded with a 12-play touchdown drive for the Chiefs, and it was a crucial play on fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line after Kareem Hunt was stuffed on third-and-goal. Travis Kelce made an acrobatic catch with great coverage from the Cowboys on him, but the 36-year-old tight end gave his team the lead back.

After a Brandon Aubrey field goal cut into the Chiefs’ lead, the Cowboys got their first lead of the game thanks to running back Malik Davis finding a seam and making it hurt Kansas City. He burst through the defense for a 43-yard touchdown run to make it a 17-14 game.

The offensive fireworks subsided in the third quarter, but the Chiefs saw yet another key fourth-and-goal play that resulted in seven points. It was Rice getting in for his second touchdown of the game, as Mahomes trust his receiver to go up and win at the ball’s highest point in the end zone.

It was a 21-20 game in favor of the Chiefs when Prescott and the Cowboys took over, and though he was quiet most of the game, George Pickens started to cook at the perfect time.

Pickens provided 50 yards on the 68-yard touchdown drive for Dallas, with Prescott scrambling and finding running back Javonte Williams for the three-yard touchdown pass. Pickens, though, would convert a two-point try to make it a 28-21 game.

The Cowboys were able to force a three-and-out on the Chiefs, and after a huge play to Lamb, Dallas found themselves close to the goal line again. But a massive play occurred when Pickens caught a short pass on third-and-8 from the Kansas City 12-yard line, as he fumbled, and it appeared the Chiefs were going to get the ball back. But KaVontae Turpin came flying in and recovered the ball, which allowed another Aubrey field goal instead of a pivotal turnover.

Turpin’s heroic recovery was even more important after Mahomes went seven plays and 67 yards to find Hollywood Brown for a touchdown to make it a 31-28 game.

The Cowboys held their own destiny on ensuing drive, knowing they need a couple first downs to let the clock run to zero.

Prescott delivered on third-and-2 just before the two-minute warning, as he fired a pass to Pickens for 13 yards, and he picked up the first down needed to head into victory formation.

Looking at the box score, Prescott was 27-for-39 for 320 yards with two touchdown passes, while Lamb finished with a game-high 112 yards on seven receptions. Pickens had six catches for 88 yards, while Williams added 59 yards on 17 carries as well as 21 yards on three catches.

For the Chiefs, Mahomes was 23-for-34 for 261 yards with four touchdown passes, while Rice finished with 92 yards on eight catches.

