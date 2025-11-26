Dak Prescott predicts 'huge game' for CeeDee Lamb in Cowboys' Thanksgiving game after recent drops

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dak Prescott is expecting a "huge game" for CeeDee Lamb on Thanksgiving after the star wide receiver struggled in the Dallas Cowboys’ latest victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

And he has the stats to back that up.

Lamb dropped three crucial passes in the Cowboys’ win over the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday, including a potential touchdown. It’s been a trend for the typically dominant wideout, who is just 29 yards shy of becoming the first Dallas receiver to reach 7,000 yards in his first six seasons.

But speaking to reporters ahead of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game against the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Dak Prescott did not seem fazed by Lamb’s offensive struggles.

"Huge game," he said of his expectations for Lamb. "Just go back and look at the career, right? Any game that maybe he's not done to his standard or had a drop here or been a frustrating game, the way he's responded has been unquestionable. I know early in this year, it was the same way from the first time we played them to his next game. I don't expect this to be any different."

According to the team’s website, Lamb did struggle in the season opener against Philadelphia, dropping three passes. But he responded the following week against the New York Giants with nine catches for 112 yards. Similarly, after missing time due to a high ankle sprain sustained in Week 3, Lamb returned for a Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders and caught five passes for 110 yards in the 44-22 win.

"You get a guy one-on-one with those guys, I have so much confidence in our guys going to make the play," Prescott added of Lamb and George Pickens.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer echoed Prescott’s confidence in Lamb despite his career-high eight dropped passes this season.

"He loves the bright lights," Schottenheimer said, via ESPN. "He's an incredible football player, and he's got that look in his eye that means business. It's the same look he had after the first Philadelphia game. I think I let the cat out of the bag a little, but there will be plenty of balls going to 88 on Thursday afternoon."

Lamb enters Thursday’s contest with 44 receptions for 632 yards and two touchdowns. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.