Cris Collinsworth faces scrutiny for mentions of Cowboys player's suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth faced scrutiny for comments he made about the Dallas Cowboys’ season as they fell to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Collinsworth made repeated mentions of the suicide of defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland during the game. He brought it up when talking about the team’s struggles overall and the trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

He mentioned Kneeland’s death at least twice during the broadcast.

NFL fans who tuned into the game were quick to jump on Collinsworth for the mentions.

Kneeland died by suicide on Nov. 6 from what authorities in Texas said was from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Before he died, Kneeland led police on a 160-mph chase and a frantic search.

Officials said pursuing officers didn’t initially know it was Kneeland behind the wheel of the vehicle, thinking it was a stolen car pursuit. After Kneeland crashed the vehicle and abandoned it, officers learned the suspect was Kneeland. The NFL player’s family and friends feared he was going to hurt himself as he sent text messages telling them goodbye.

The Cowboys and the rest of the NFL mourned Kneeland’s death.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland," the league said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources."

The day before he died, Kneeland scored his first career touchdown on a blocked punt against the Arizona Cardinals.

He was drafted 56th overall in the 2024 NFL draft out of Western Michigan. He registered 149 total tackles and 12.5 sacks across three seasons, with 2023 being his best with 57 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.