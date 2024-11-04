Cowboys star Dak Prescott expected to miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury: reports

Things are not all right in "Jerry’s World."

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the team’s third straight defeat.

It’s unknown if Prescott will be heading to the injured reserve just yet, as he would be forced to miss at least the next four games for "America’s Team." Either way, Cooper Rush, his backup, will likely be starting this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys, sitting at 3-5, did not envision having such a roller-coaster season midway through. However, with an offseason that many considered mediocre by owner Jerry Jones’ standards, which included him saying they weren’t looking at running back Derrick Henry, sitting third in the NFC East and out of the current playoff picture isn’t what Dallas had in mind.

Now, with their franchise quarterback sidelined, the Cowboys’ outlook moving forward doesn’t seem too promising.

The injury occurred while Prescott was scrambling for a five-yard gain late in the third quarter. On the next play, he went to make a throw and came up limp as the pass wobbled wide of his target.

"I felt it when I was getting up from the run," Prescott told reporters on Sunday, per ESPN. "I can't even say that I felt it running. The tackle – maybe something on the tackle. Yeah, I don't know, but when I was standing up, I felt something, actually. Didn't think it was much. You get tired. It's a physical game. A lot of times you feel different things and they kind of go away."

Prescott was initially pulled from the game for Rush as a precaution, but the test results said otherwise on Monday. ESPN reports Prescott will seek a second opinion on his hamstring to confirm the recovery steps moving forward.

Meanwhile, star receiver CeeDee Lamb was also injured in the loss while trying to dive for a touchdown catch.

Lamb is dealing with an AC joint injury, though ESPN reports the shoulder being sore and not a serious problem. There is a chance Lamb will suit up on Sunday against the Eagles.

Also, defensive end Micah Parsons could finally be back in the fold this week. He’s been nursing a high ankle sprain and has missed the last four games as a result.

Prescott ended up being a move Dallas made this offseason, extending him four years with a $240 million extension, which makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the league at $60 million per year over that deal.

But this is not how he wanted to begin his new chapter with Dallas, having thrown 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions over eight games so far.

Prescott was coming off his third Pro Bowl season, leading the league with 36 touchdown passes and 410 completions, while throwing for 4,516 yards with only nine interceptions over 17 games.

However, the Cowboys, owning the No. 2 seed in the NFC, were bounced early from the playoffs with a Wild Card Round loss to the Green Bay Packers. Prescott’s future, as well as head coach Mike McCarthy, were in question after that game with their contracts set to expire after the 2024 campaign.

Prescott is there to stay in Dallas, but it seems he’s going to be watching Week 10 from the sideline and possibly more.

