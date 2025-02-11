Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb sounds off amid teammate Micah Parsons trade rumors

Micah Parsons put together another strong performance this past season. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker recorded 12 sacks despite missing four games in his fourth NFL season.

Parsons is set to play the 2025 season on his fifth-year option before he is scheduled to become a free agent. The star pass rusher would then be free to sign with another team, unless his representatives and the Cowboys' front office are able to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

While Parsons' future remains uncertain, trade rumors have already started to swirl – much to the displeasure of one of his current teammates.

A report from NFL Media recently surfaced saying "some internal discussions" have taken place among the Cowboys brass about the possibility of including Parsons in a trade. Dallas star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb apparently caught wind of the report, and questioned whether there was any fatigue concerning discussions about Parsons.

He also suggested that having Parsons on the team gives Dallas the best opportunity to win games going forward.

"Y’all aren’t tired of this? Every offseason, top of the charts… Let’s just win ball games and that’s with 11! SMH," Lamb wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Parsons is scheduled to make $21.324 million this upcoming season. While he is listed on the Cowboys' roster as a linebacker, he lined up at the defensive end position for the majority of the team's defensive snaps last season and was tagged as such.

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa's roughly $34 million represents the league's highest annual salary for a defensive end.

Lamb and Parsons will be under the guidance of a new head coach when they report to training camp in the coming months. The Cowboys parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy last month and promoted Brian Schottenheimer from his offensive coordinator post to head coach.

