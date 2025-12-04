Expand / Collapse search
Sports

Cowboys’ playoff hopes in jeopardy after loss to Lions and costly late-game mistakes

The Cowboys are staring at the likelihood of a 30th straight year without a Super Bowl

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
No Ben Johnson = Lions not as clever 🤔 will Cowboys win on TNF? | The Herd Video

No Ben Johnson = Lions not as clever 🤔 will Cowboys win on TNF? | The Herd

Colin Cowherd explains why he is all in on the Dallas Cowboys against the Detroit Lions on TNF.

The Detroit Lions defeated the Dallas Cowboys 44-30 on Thursday Night Football, cementing themselves as the top challenger for the final seed in the NFC playoffs.

Dallas entered the game riding a three-game winning streak to climb back into the playoff hunt. But the loss drops the Cowboys to 6-6 and into the 10th seed, two and a half games behind the San Francisco 49ers for the final NFC playoff spot.

Detroit improved to 8-5, putting the Lions firmly back into the race just one game behind San Francisco.

David Montgomery

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (34) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Thursday's game was also the subject of criticism against referees on social media. 

Two calls in particular were widely scrutinized: when Prescott was seemingly tackled in his own end zone in the first quarter, but referees did not call a safety, and in the fourth quarter when offensive pass interference was called on Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson during a crucial red-zone third down — even as many argued Lions defender Alex Anzalone committed the infraction.

DAK PRESCOTT, CEEDEE LAMB LEAD COWBOYS PAST CHIEFS IN THANKSGIVING THRILLER

Detroit Lions fans hold up signs during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field.

Detroit Lions fans hold up signs during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. (Lon Horwedel/Imagn Images)

Detroit's running backs led the way in the red zone, as Jahmyr Gibbs scored three touchdowns and David Montgomery added another. Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for 309 yards. 

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 376 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. His first interception ended Dallas’ opening possession of the second half and set up a Lions touchdown to extend the lead to 27-9. His second interception ended the Cowboys’ final drive as they attempted to rally late.

Prescott has now thrown eight interceptions this season. He was considered an MVP contender earlier in the year, but no player has ever won the award without reaching the postseason.

Dak Prescott

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Javonte Williams (33) during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.  (Lon Horwedel/Imagn Images)

Dallas now has just an estimated 8% chance of making the playoffs.

If the Cowboys fall short, it will mark their 30th consecutive season without a Super Bowl title.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

