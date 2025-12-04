Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 14 schedule: Playoff picture under the spotlight with pivotal slate of games

Several teams are still in the hunt to make the postseason

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Julian Edelman thinks ‘Lions may have lost toughness,’ IMPRESSED with Cowboys after win over Chiefs Video

Julian Edelman thinks ‘Lions may have lost toughness,’ IMPRESSED with Cowboys after win over Chiefs

Julian Edelman, Jay Glazer and Charissa Thompson recapped the Thanksgiving matchups and discussed what stood out to them.

The NFL playoff picture is as tight as ever heading into Week 14 of the 2025 season.

The Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals are among the AFC teams still with a shot at getting into the playoffs and are currently on the outside looking in. In the NFC, the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings still have a chance of getting into the playoffs from their positions.

Those teams are going to have the spotlight on them going into the week, especially as the Lions and Cowboys begin it Thursday night.

Micah Parsons goes after Jared Goff

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons (1) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.  (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Additionally, several star players could reach historical milestones.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is a half-sack away from passing Aldon Smith for the second-most sacks in 13 games.

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes could become the sixth player in NFL history with at least 25 touchdown passes in eight straight seasons. He faces an uphill climb to reach that goal as Kansas City takes on the Houston Texans.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff needs 300 passing yards to join Mahomes and former Falcons star Matt Ryan as the only players with 45 games of 300 or more yards in their first 10 seasons.

A lot is on the line this week.

Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

  • Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions

Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025

  • Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons
  • Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills
  • Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns
  • Washington Commanders @ Minnesota Vikings
  • Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets
Patrick Mahomes runs out on the field

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

  • New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens
  • Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders
  • Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
  • Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals
  • Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs

Justin Herbert with his teammates

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with tight end Oronde Gadsden II (86) after throwing a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

