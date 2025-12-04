NFL Week 14 schedule: Playoff picture under the spotlight with pivotal slate of games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL playoff picture is as tight as ever heading into Week 14 of the 2025 season.

The Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals are among the AFC teams still with a shot at getting into the playoffs and are currently on the outside looking in. In the NFC, the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings still have a chance of getting into the playoffs from their positions.

Those teams are going to have the spotlight on them going into the week, especially as the Lions and Cowboys begin it Thursday night.

Additionally, several star players could reach historical milestones.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is a half-sack away from passing Aldon Smith for the second-most sacks in 13 games.

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes could become the sixth player in NFL history with at least 25 touchdown passes in eight straight seasons. He faces an uphill climb to reach that goal as Kansas City takes on the Houston Texans.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff needs 300 passing yards to join Mahomes and former Falcons star Matt Ryan as the only players with 45 games of 300 or more yards in their first 10 seasons.

A lot is on the line this week.

TEXANS STAR CREDITS HEAD COACH DEMECO RYANS FOR NFL'S TOP DEFENSE AS TEAM AIMS FOR ANOTHER DIVISION TITLE

Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions

Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025

Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns

Washington Commanders @ Minnesota Vikings

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Chargers