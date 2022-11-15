Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones reveals why Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken openly about his interest in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. potentially joining the team.

Beckham suffered an ACL injury while he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams during last season's Super Bowl, and is expected to be medically cleared possibly this month.

In the meantime, he remains an unsigned free agent. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones decided to share his thoughts on why the three-time Pro Bowler is still searching for a new team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The longtime Cowboys owner offered a somewhat muddled response about how he views Beckham's situation.

"In this particular case, start by asking, ‘Why is it that you’re able to sign him?'" Jones said. "Ask that question. Why? Well, because he’s not on a team. At this time of year? A player of that caliber? That’s rare," Jones said.

JERRY JONES SAYS ‘COWBOYS STAR’ ON ODELL BECKHAM JR’S HELMET COULD LOOK GOOD

In an interview Complex, Beckham provided some insight into which team he may sign with, which included the Cowboys.

"Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill my last — not saying I only got three or four left — but these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home." Beckham said. "I’m tired of living out of two-week suitcases, I’ve done the rock ‘n’ roll life."

Jones went on to mention that although the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, he believes Beckham Jr. can make an impact to a team that's trying to win.

"Trading is over. Well, it’s because we’re dealing with a situation where he is free. Free, but potentially very capable of helping a team right now win and play at a high level. That will tell you alone it is a rarefied set of circumstances, and those don’t just happen or this wouldn’t be possible."

ANTONIO BROWN TROLLS TOM BRADY AGAIN WITH SCREENSHOT OF SUPPOSED TEXT: 'YOU ARE ACTING SELFISH'

Last season with the Rams, Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He was drafted No. 12 overall in 2014 by the New York Giants. He received Rookie of the Year honors after his first season in East Rutherford.

In 2019, Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for other players and draft picks.

Beckham and the Browns went on to have an often-unstable relationship during his time in Cleveland. Perhaps the tipping point in the turbulent relationship came in early November 2021 when Beckham's father posted a video on social media highlighting instances when then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield failed to throw his son the ball.

Beckham was then released and went on sign a one-year deal to join the Rams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones may be right about one thing, it isn't often that someone with the play-making potential the caliber of Beckham is available this late into the season.