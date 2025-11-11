Cowboys owner Jerry Jones mourns Marshawn Kneeland, says tragic loss highlights importance of compassion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Marshawn Kneeland , who appeared in 18 games with the Dallas Cowboys since being drafted in 2024, died at age 24 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, it was announced last week.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

In the days since the tragic death, Kneeland's former and current teammates have paid tribute to the late defensive end. Longtime Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was among those who reflected on the heartbreaking loss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Frisco police said Kneeland died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jones said news of the death underscores the goal of living "life to the fullest."

"I think we all have unfettered feelings about the people we love, people we work with, and this is just a time when you acknowledge that there's no answers," Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "It makes you want to live life to the fullest."

PACKERS' MICAH PARSONS SHARES MENTAL HEALTH MESSAGE FOLLOWING DEATH OF FORMER TEAMMATE MARSHAWN KNEELAND

Jones went on to express appreciation for NFL teams that honored Kneeland with a moment of silence during Week 10 games. He also highlighted the importance of helping others.

"It makes you want to look for the very best in what we have for each other. And in some way make sense out of these times in terms of what they can mean from helping those that are here on Earth right now. All of those things are very natural, come to mind, but his death is such a national awareness thing that it takes on some of that light when we think about how we go forward."

Authorities responded after a driver reportedly evaded police during a chase. Responding officers found a vehicle that had crashed near the southbound lanes of a local parkway.

Earlier in the day, officers reportedly arrived at Kneeland's home for a welfare check. A police spokesperson told NFL Network the vehicle chase was underway by the time officers made it to Kneeland's apartment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Cowboys did not take the field this past weekend due to a scheduled bye. After learning of Kneeland's death, the team met virtually. On Monday, players reported back to The Star, their headquarters in Frisco, to begin preparations for a Week 11 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cowboys helmets will feature a special decal beginning with Monday night's game in Las Vegas and will continue to be displayed throughout the remainder of the 2024 season. During Weeks 11 and 12, Cowboys players will wear special T-shirts in honor of their late teammate.

"From the standpoint of the team and going back to work, there's no doubt in my mind they will do so in memory of what he's all about," Jones added. "He was very unique in his zest for life, and he was very unique for his passion for the game."

The Cowboys first home game since losing Kneeland is scheduled for Nov. 23. The team plans to hold a moment of silence in tribute to Kneeland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones also noted that the 24-year-old Kneeland was "just getting started."

"Of course, the saddest thing for someone like me is the fact that he's only 24 years old. You think about all of the time that we're going to miss him and he's going to be missed by the people around him. He was just getting started."

The Cowboys selected Kneeland in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He recorded the first sack of his professional football career in the season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.