Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ezekiel Elliot
Published

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott unhappy with Jerry Jones' 'Zeke who?' comment, agent says

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was apparently unhappy about an attempt at humor by owner Jerry Jones after the team’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, his agent said Monday.

Jones was asked a question about a rookie Cowboys running back's preseason performance and whether or not his play gave Jones leverage in contract talks with Elliot -- to which Jones responded: “Zeke who?”

DALLAS COWBOYS OWNER JERRY JONES SAYS RUSHING CHAMPION NOT NEEDED TO WIN TITLE AMID EZEKIEL ELLIOTT'S HOLDOUT

According to ESPN, just in case anyone didn't get the joke, Jones explained himself by saying he wanted the Cowboys star running back, who is holding out in hopes to getting a new contract, to know he was “cracking a joke at Zeke’s expense.”

Two days later, Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told ESPN the “joke” didn’t sit well with his client.

“I didn't think it was funny and neither did Zeke -- we actually thought it was disrespectful,” Arceneaux said.

Tony Pollard has been playing snaps with the first team in preseason games while Elliott continues to hold out. Pollard has nine carries for 58 yards and a touchdown in two games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elliott, meanwhile, has been fined $900,000 for his refusal to report to training camp.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.