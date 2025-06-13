Cowboys' Dak Prescott says legacy takes a back seat in Super Bowl pursuit, wants to win for personal 'sanity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Earlier this year, longtime Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin retired after 11 seasons with the team.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is entering his 10th season in Dallas.

Martin's departure made the 31-year-old Prescott the longest-tenured player on the Cowboys' roster. Prescott recently reflected on his career and admitted the past decade has gone by quickly.

"It’s not hard to be reflective," he said Thursday at the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp. "I think you have to, especially with how [his 10 seasons] have been. Some being injured, some getting to knocking on the door and not finishing it. What it does really is just makes you grateful for the opportunity. Every day you get to walk into this building, you’re healthy. Every day you get to approach your teammates. You get to approach this game that you love."

The Cowboys finished with a disappointing 7-10 record last season, but the new season will bring changes to the team's roster and coaching staff. Prescott will have a new wide receiver in 2025, George Pickens. Last month, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Pickens to the Cowboys.

The franchise also moved on from coach Mike McCarthy and promoted Brian Schottenheimer to head coach.

Prescott has received numerous accolades over the course of his NFL career, including offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and leading the league in passing touchdowns in 2023. But he has a 2-5 postseason record and has never made it to a conference championship game or Super Bowl.

While Prescott wants to win a Super Bowl ring, he made it clear he is not pursing the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy to secure his personal legacy.

"I want to win a championship," Prescott said. "The legacy, whatever comes after I finish playing, will take care of itself. I want to win a championship. Be damned if it’s just for my legacy or if it’s for this team. It’s for my personal being, for my sanity. The legacy will take care of itself.

"For me, it’s about not taking anything for granted," he added. "Living in the moment, soaking up everything and just making sure I’m the best version of myself to push these other guys to do that. I know we’ll feel good about the results."

Prescott missed nine games last season with a hamstring injury, and the Cowboys missed the playoffs.

