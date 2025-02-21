Cowboys' All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin retires after 11 seasons

Dallas Cowboys star offensive lineman Zack Martin is retiring after 11 seasons.

Martin, 34, informed Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones of his decision on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Martin started 162 games over the course of his 11-year career and was a foundational piece of the Cowboys offensive line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Martin made the Pro Bowl nine times and was named an All-Pro seven times. Throughout his illustrious career, Martin only had seven accepted holding penalties, equaling his number of All-Pro selections.

Since being drafted 16th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Martin became an anchor for the Cowboys offensive line. The only two years Martin did not make the Pro Bowl were the only seasons in which he played fewer than 14 games.

Only Bob Lilly (11), Larry Allen (10), Mel Renfro (10), and Jason Witten (11) made the Pro Bowl more times than Martin in Cowboys history.

Lilly, Allen, and Renfro are Pro Football Hall of Famers, while Witten is eligible for the first time this season.

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES ON A 'REVENGE TOUR' AFTER LOSING SUPER BOWL LIX, TEAMMATE SAYS

The only player with more first-team All-Pro selections since Martin entered the league in 2014 is Aaron Donald, who has eight and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once eligible.

Martin considered retiring in the preseason of 2023, when he was holding out for a new contract, but then agreed to a reworked contract that was essentially a two-year deal.

With Martin, Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith, the Cowboys had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Smith was the stalwart left tackle who made eight Pro Bowls, with Frederick as the center and Martin at right guard.

Smith departed for the New York Jets in free agency prior to last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Frederick surprisingly retired after his sixth season in 2019. He was sidelined all for of 2018 by Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that affects the nervous system. Frederick decided after returning for one more season that he couldn't perform to his expectations.

Smith, Martin and Frederick were the Cowboys' first-round picks in 2011, 2014 and 2013, and they hit on all of them. Now all of them are gone, and the Cowboys are looking to rebuild their offensive line.

Brock Hoffman started in Martin's place late last season and figures to continue in that role, as the Cowboys look to get back to the playoffs after going 7-10 last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.