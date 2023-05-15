Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys coach unsatisfied with kicking situation: 'Anybody else on Earth' could fill spot before season

The Cowboys' kicking troubles sparked up in the playoffs

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Dallas Cowboys had some kicking woes to say the least at the end of their 2022 season.

Brett Maher had an extra-point attempt blocked in their divisional round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, and he was 1-for-5 in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

John Fassell coaches

Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel instructs players during training camp at River Ridge Fields on Aug. 2, 2022 in Oxnard, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Cowboys have set off on a new quest to find their next kicker, and while Tristan Vizcaino is on the roster, special teams coordinator John Fassel made clear that they are still looking at everyone and anyone.

"We have Tristan on the roster. Anybody else on Earth who is not on the team right now, is under consideration," he said, via the Cowboys’ website. "That’s everyone really. I think we have a lot of different guys that we’re still looking at — XFL, USFL, veterans on the street, younger guys who still haven’t found their way."

Brett Maher vs the Buccaneers

Brett Maher, #19 of the Dallas Cowboys, reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Maher signed with the Cowboys in 2018, and in that season and 2019, he only missed one extra point. However, he missed 17 field-goal attempts. He was 20-for-30 on field-goal attempts in 2019.

After a stint with the New Orleans Saints in 2021, he re-joined the Cowboys in 2022 and led the league in extra-point attempts with 53. He made 50 of them. He was also 29-of-32 on field-goal tries. After his playoff debacle, Maher is now looking for a new team.

Meanwhile, Dallas is still searching for a reliable kicker.

Mason Crosby vs the Vikings

Mason Crosby, #2 of the Green Bay Packers, warms up prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Jan. 1, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Kayla Wolf/Getty Images)

Mason Crosby, Ryan Succop, Robbie Gould, Randy Bullock, Quinn Nordin and Taylor Bertolet are among the veteran free agents on the market.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.