Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb could miss 3-4 weeks after suffering high ankle sprain in loss to Bears: report

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for several weeks.

Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott’s top target, suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. The injury could sideline him three to four weeks, according to ESPN.

Stephen Jones, the Cowboys’ executive vice president and son of owner Jerry Jones, told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that the team still needs to evaluate Lamb’s condition but admitted it doesn’t look promising.

"I think we’ve got to evaluate the full thing and see how he’s moving around as the day goes," Jones said. "Certainly, he’s got the high ankle sprain, and every one of those are different. We’d love to have him back for Green Bay, but at the same time, we also got to understand the injury is what it is, and we’ll play it out."

Dallas faces the Packers on Sunday in a highly anticipated matchup, given the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade between the two teams before the 2025 season.

Lamb said the injury is "absolutely" something he believes he could play through. He was hurt in the first quarter when Bears linebacker Noah Sewell fell across both of his legs during a rushing attempt. Replay showed Lamb’s ankle twist awkwardly before he walked gingerly off the field and into the medical tent.

He briefly returned to run one route but exited for good. After the game, he was seen wearing a walking boot. An MRI on Monday confirmed the sprain.

The loss of Lamb, even temporarily, is significant for the Cowboys. He opened the year with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games before leaving Sunday’s contest.

Lamb has dealt with injuries before, missing just three games in his Dallas career. He was sidelined by a concussion in 2021 and a shoulder injury in 2024 that cost him two games.

"It changes quite a bit," Jones said of the offense without Lamb. "When you’re able to have both out there, it’s a huge plus. Certainly, Pickens can do a great job for us in the role."

The Cowboys will rely on George Pickens, who showed visible frustration during the Bears loss, as well as tight end Jake Ferguson and receivers KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert to help fill the void.

