Jerry Jones assesses Cowboys defense without Micah Parsons in loss to Eagles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys started the 2025 season 0-1 after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, and every football fan wanted to hear owner Jerry Jones’ thoughts about his defense without Micah Parsons for the first time.

While Parsons prepares for his new role as a Green Bay Packers edge rusher following the shocking trade by the Cowboys, Dallas gave up 24 points in its loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

Jones spoke to media members after the game at Lincoln Financial Field, where he was asked if he believes the team missed Parsons out there. Jones wasn’t as direct with his answer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Well, any time you have a great player and don’t have him out there on the field," Jones replied. "But I was specifically watching some of the guys who could pick up the slack. No. 54 had some really significant impact on their offense.

"All in all, this group adjusted and made the adjustments. We stepped up in the second half on defense…"

COWBOYS GREAT TROY AIKMAN QUESTIONS JERRY JONES' PRIORITIES AFTER MICAH PARSONS TRADE

Jones was referring to Sam Williams, who finished the game with five tackles and was seen making a big impact in the second half by chasing down Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who seemed to have his way running in the first half.

Hurts ran for two touchdowns in the first half, and the Cowboys found themselves down 21-20 after 2024 Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley scored his first touchdown of the season late in the second quarter. But the Cowboys’ defense stymied the Eagles’ offense in the second half, holding them to just three points.

However, Jones watched as quarterback Dak Prescott tried to push the ball downfield to get the Cowboys’ lead back, but CeeDee Lamb, usually sure-handed, had some drop trouble in the fourth quarter that hurt the team badly in the end.

The Cowboys were able to get Hurts on the ground for a sack, though, as Marshawn Kneeland made it happen in the second half. Kenny Clark, the All-Pro tackle who was part of the Parsons trade, was also present on that play.

Clark finished the game with two solo tackles and three combined in his Cowboys debut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas will aim for its first win of the 2025 season when it hosts the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium for its home opener on Sept. 14.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.