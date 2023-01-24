Cowboys-49ers NFL divisional-round playoff game draws huge ratings

The NFL divisional round produced some great matchups to watch in the conference championship games this Sunday.

If Fox’s divisional round viewer ratings say anything it’s that many will be tuning in to see who advances to this year's Super Bowl.

It was a record weekend for Fox, which welcomed 28.6 million viewers during the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles matchup Saturday night, which the Eagles won convincingly, 38-7.

That game ranked as the most-watched telecast in primetime Saturday with viewership peaking at 33,135,000 from 8:45-9 p.m. ET.

Then, on Sunday night in the Bay Area, the Dallas Cowboys took on the San Francisco 49ers, a highly-anticipated matchup that reflected in the number of viewers with 45.7 million tuning in.

It was the second-most watched NFL divisional playoff game on record, only behind the 2017 Green Bay Packers-Cowboys matchup that drew 48.5 million viewers on Fox. And that’s up 7% on last year’s comparable window that saw 42,739,000 people tune in for a game that went into overtime.

But that’s not all. This game was the most-watched telecast of any kind on any network since last year’s Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

Many were streaming this game, too, as 1,860,006 viewers made it the most-streamed divisional playoff game ever and the third most-streamed NFL game in Fox Sports history.

Viewership for this game, which ended with a 19-12 victory for San Francisco to advance the 49ers to their second straight NFC championship peaked at 51,523,000 from 9:30-9:45 p.m. ET.

The Eagles will host the 49ers on Fox this week in a matchup that features playmakers for each team on both sides of the ball.

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and company will be going against the league’s top defense, while the NFL’s best pass rush and pass defense will look to stop Christian McCaffrey on the ground and make rookie Brock Purdy beat them with his arm.

After this matchup and the Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, the Super Bowl will be set and will be broadcast on Fox this year Feb. 12 from State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.