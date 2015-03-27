Course-altered Capitals face Rangers in Round 1

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Capitals have changed quite a bit since they were routed 7-0 by the New York Rangers in December.

It was that loss that spurred Washington coach Bruce Boudreau into changing the team's scheme in midseason.

The Capitals became more defensive-minded, and they mastered the new style enough to finish first again in the Eastern Conference.

Now they're ready to face the Rangers again in Wednesday night's Game 1 of their Eastern Conference series.

New York barely made the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. However, it was another eighth-seeded team - Montreal - that eliminated the Capitals a year ago.