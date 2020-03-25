Coronavirus relief: What athletes and team owners are doing to help heathcare workers, those in need

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down sports across the globe as several athletes contracted COVID-19 despite leagues suspending seasons to try and stop the spread.

As athletes and team owners await a return to competition, many are helping either victims of the virus or those fighting on the front lines.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo are among those lending a helping hand without breaking social distancing guidelines.

Here is what others are doing.

**

ANTHONY RIZZO, CHICAGO CUBS

Anthony Rizzo gave back to health care workers. He provided hundreds of hot meals to doctors and nurses through his foundation. The Rizzo Foundation donated the food to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla. by teaming up with local restaurants and vendors, according to WLS-TV.

**

ARTHUR BLANK, ATLANTA FALCONS

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced it would give nearly $5.4 million in funding for COVID-19 recovery assistance to organizations in Georgia and Montana. Blank, the owner of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, donated to several organizations in both states.

“As a Family Foundation we have always believed that it is the power of many that will make the greatest impact on the most pressing issues in our society,” Blank said in a statement. “This is that moment - to join together to truly harness the power of all of us to address a challenge that knows no boundaries and has no precedent in our lifetimes.”

**

JIMMY & DEE HASLAM, CLEVELAND BROWNS

Jimmy and Dee Haslam, the owners of the Cleveland Browns, donated $1.5 million to coronavirus relief efforts in Ohio. They gave $1 million to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and $500,000 to the Columbus Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund, according to FOX 8 Cleveland.

“We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus,” the Haslams said in a statement. “We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making.”

**

JOEL EMBIID, PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid said he was going to donate $500,000 to COVID-19 medical relief in order to help the community in survival and protection, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“In these trying times, I’m proud of the Sixers organization for reversing course and ‘doing a 180’. Let’s focus on beating this Coronavirus now. Let’s be responsible and Trust the Process!!” he tweeted.

**

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Karl-Anthony Towns donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to help get coronavirus test kits to the public.

“@MayoClinic has begun rolling out a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19. My hope is that we can fight this virus quicker and more efficiently by increasing the testing capabilities and availability and Mayo Clinic’s overall COVID-19 response,” he tweeted.

“This is why I will be donating $100K to support these efforts. Thank you to the Mayo Clinic workers and all healthcare workers who are working around the clock to treat us. You are our heroes.

“We’re all in this together, let’s protect ourselves and the community around us.”

**

KEVIN LOVE, CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Kevin Love was among the first athletes to help arena workers who were left without jobs when the NBA suspended its season. Love donated $100,000 to arena and support staff of the Cavaliers.

“Through the game of basketball, we’ve been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.”

**

MICHAEL BIDWELL, ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwell donated $1 million to a coronavirus relief fund organized by Gov. Doug Ducey. According to Arizona Sports, the fund help pays for protective equipment for state medical personnel, supports food banks, homeless shelters and domestic violence facilities and helps pay for technology for students in need for online classes during the crisis.

“Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact,” Bidwell said in a statement. “We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able.

“As a team, we will continue to work on additional ways to make a difference and know that as a community we will get through this challenging time together.”

**

PETE ALONSO, NEW YORK METS

Pete Alonso, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, connected with various nurses and healthcare workers to delivers a special message thanking them for their service as they work to save victims battling COVID-19.

In a video, he addressed several hospital workers and gave each of them a special thanks.

“I just want to say thank you so much for all the time an effort that you’re putting in to this and thank you on behalf of everybody because you’re a part of a bigger picture trying to prevent this disease,” he said.

**

PITTSBURGH PIRATES PLAYERS

The Pittsburgh Pirates came together as an organization to buy hundreds of pizzas and pasta for hospital workers at Allegheny General Hospital in Pennsylvania. The move helped out not only the workers on the front lines but the business that is feeling the effects of the coronavirus which has kept many people at home.

“We might not be in Pittsburgh, and we don’t have the opportunity to play in front of our fans and for all of us to be up in the city that’s kind of become a second home to us and that’s treated us so well,” Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon said in a statement. “We know local businesses are getting crushed and they’re really hurting and they’re really affected by what’s going on. Then obviously, the hospitals and the staff working on the front lines there, they’re putting in extra hours, extra work, exposing themselves.

“We thought this was a way to help. Two birds with one stone. We can help local restaurants. We can help the hospitals and the workers and show our appreciation.”

**

RUSSELL WILSON, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Russell Wilson was among the first NFL stars to start jumping in and helping coronavirus relief efforts. He and his wife, Ciara, announced they would donate 1 million meals to a Seattle food bank.

“The world needs us ALL. These are unprecedented times. We are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine.”

**

SIMONE BILES, GYMNASTICS

Simone Biles was one of those who donated memorabilia for fans to bid with the money going to relief efforts. Stephen Curry, Shaun White and other athletes followed suit.

Biles had raised hundreds of dollars in her efforts to help those affected by the virus.

**

STEPHEN CURRY, GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS.

Stephen Curry, along with his wife, Ayesha, raised thousands of dollars on Facebook in a campaign for Feeding America.

“With schools closing and unemployment rising due to this national emergency, the need for accessible food is growing exponentially across the country. It takes a village and it's up to us as a nation to come together and help those in need,” the couple wrote on Facebook.

In less than a week, the Curry family raised more than $150,000 for those affected by the virus in Oakland, Calif.

**

ZION WILLIAMSON, NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Zion Williamson was among the first athletes to help with coronavirus relief efforts. He pledged to cover the salaries of Smoothie King Center workers during the time of crisis.

“My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days,” Williamson wrote on Instagram.

“This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.”

**

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC, AC MILAN

Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved from the LA Galaxy to AC Milan and, with Italian soccer shuttered for the foreseeable future, did his part to “kick the coronavirus away.”

His fundraiser raised thousands of dollars for Humanitas hospitals.

“Let's together kick the coronavirus away and win this match and remember, if the virus doesn't go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Daniel Canova contributed to this report.