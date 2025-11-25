Conor McGregor says he underwent psychoactive drug procedure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC star Conor McGregor revealed on social media that he recently underwent Ibogaine treatment in Tijuana, Mexico, at the guidance of doctors at Stanford University.

The treatment, which involves using the psychoactive substance from plants, Ibogaine, can treat traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), PTSD, anxiety and depression.

"I was blessed to meet the most forward thinking doctors from Stanford University and undergo a series of treatments to address trauma. I traveled to Tijuana Mexico and underwent Ibogaine treatment at AMBIO," McGregor wrote on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It was incredible, intense, and absolutely eye-opening. I was shown what would have been my death. How soon it was to be, and how it would have impacted my children. I was looking down on myself as it happened, and then I was looking out from the coffin. God then came to me in the Holy Trinity. "

The fighter claimed he saw "Jesus descended from the white marble steps of heaven and anointed me with a crown," during the treatment.

DANA WHITE PROMISES 'GREATEST FIGHT CARD EVER ASSEMBLED' FOR POTENTIAL WHITE HOUSE UFC EVENT IN 2026

"I was saved! My brain. My heart. My soul. Healed! I was 36hours under before I finally rested. When I awoke I was me again. The most enlightening and enchanting experience I have ever undertaken. This treatment is worth its weight in GOLD! It is very, very tough, but it absolutely saved my life, and in turn saved my family," McGregor continued.

"Thank you for all your inspiration, motivation, encouragement, well wishes, support, and most importantly, for your prayers! THEY WORKED! I am my child again. But this time with the knowledge of my adult! To my family, my friends, my fans. My support! My team! Baby, we did it! The World is in for a treat! To God, I am yours!! Thank you for bestowing upon me this incredible blessing that I take with great care and absolute seriousness! I live my life per your word and nothing more."

Ibogaine is not approved for medical use in the U.S. Stanford medical researchers previously advocated for its medical applications after claiming its researchers "discovered that the plant-based psychoactive drug ibogaine, when combined with magnesium to protect the heart, safely and effectively reduces PTSD, anxiety and depression and improves functioning in veterans with TBIs," in a January 2024 report.

The drug is also associated with potential risks, including unwanted psychologic effects and cardiotoxicity, which is damage to the heart induced by certain substances, according to a study by the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In October, the UFC announced that McGregor accepted a lengthy period of ineligibility for violating the company’s anti-doping policy.

McGregor accepted a suspension of 18 months after missing three attempted "biological sample collections within a 12-month period in 2024," which is a violation of the anti-doping policy.

McGregor’s suspension is retroactive to the date of his final missed test, which means he is eligible to return to competition in March 2026 — three months before the potential White House fight card that he has publicly said he wishes to fight in.