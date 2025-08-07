Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson exits first preseason game with injury after Ravens sack

Archie Manning said Arch Manning ‘will be at Texas’ next season. Colin Cowherd asks whether Arch Manning should skip the 2026 Draft.
Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson sustained an injury in his first preseason game of 2025 Thursday night when he was sacked by the Baltimore Ravens' David Ojabo.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. (Troy Taormina/Imagn Images)
Ojabo had a clean run at Richardson and appeared to injure the quarterback's finger. After the sack, Richardson jogged to the sideline and was replaced by Daniel Jones.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson walks off the field after a game against the Denver Broncos Dec. 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jones stayed in at quarterback for the team’s next offensive series.
Richardson guided the Colts to a field goal on his first drive.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo (90) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. (Mitch Stringer/Imagn Images)
The plan for Indianapolis prior to the game was for Richardson to start and play 1½ quarters, with Jones playing half a quarter.
