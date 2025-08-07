Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indianapolis Colts

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson exits first preseason game with injury after Ravens sack

Colts quarterback replaced by Daniel Jones after injuring finger in preseason opener

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Is it a mistake for Arch Manning to skip the 2026 NFL Draft? | The Herd Video

Is it a mistake for Arch Manning to skip the 2026 NFL Draft? | The Herd

Archie Manning said Arch Manning ‘will be at Texas’ next season. Colin Cowherd asks whether Arch Manning should skip the 2026 Draft.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson sustained an injury in his first preseason game of 2025 Thursday night when he was sacked by the Baltimore Ravens' David Ojabo.

Anthony Richardson looks on

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.  (Troy Taormina/Imagn Images)

Ojabo had a clean run at Richardson and appeared to injure the quarterback's finger. After the sack, Richardson jogged to the sideline and was replaced by Daniel Jones.

FALCONS QUARTERBACK KIRK COUSINS REVEALS VERY RELATABLE HAIRCUT EXPERIENCE WITH ONE EXCEPTION

Anthony Richardson walks off

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson walks off the field after a game against the Denver Broncos Dec. 15, 2024, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jones stayed in at quarterback for the team’s next offensive series.

Richardson guided the Colts to a field goal on his first drive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo (90) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo (90) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.  (Mitch Stringer/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The plan for Indianapolis prior to the game was for Richardson to start and play 1½ quarters, with Jones playing half a quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.