Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson exits first preseason game with injury after Ravens sack

Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson sustained an injury in his first preseason game of 2025 Thursday night when he was sacked by the Baltimore Ravens' David Ojabo.

Ojabo had a clean run at Richardson and appeared to injure the quarterback's finger. After the sack, Richardson jogged to the sideline and was replaced by Daniel Jones.

Jones stayed in at quarterback for the team’s next offensive series.

Richardson guided the Colts to a field goal on his first drive.

The plan for Indianapolis prior to the game was for Richardson to start and play 1½ quarters, with Jones playing half a quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.