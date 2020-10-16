Colts reveal positive coronavirus tests days before Week 6 game

The Indianapolis Colts on Friday announced the organization shut down the team’s facility after learning that “several individuals” tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Colts team members were working remotely while following NFL health and safety rules to determine the next steps in the process.

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested posted for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols,” the team said.

The Colts are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in their Week 6 matchup. So far, no other players from teams they’ve faced recently have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL has had to deal with multiple coronavirus outbreaks on several teams this season already. The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that one non-player member of the team had tested positive for the coronavirus but their game against the Minnesota Vikings was set to go on.

Indianapolis didn’t specify whether it was players or coaches who had tested positive for the virus.

The NFL has been able to shuffle games around this season utilizing teams’ bye weeks and even playing some games on Tuesday nights.