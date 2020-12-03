Colts' Philip Rivers dealing with 'a really bad problem with his foot,' teammate says

Quarterback Philip Rivers has played a vital role for the Indianapolis Colts this season.

However, The Athletic reported that two-time All-Pro offensive lineman Quenton Nelson said that Rivers is dealing with "a really bad problem with his foot,” and there’s a chance that it can affect the veteran signal-caller moving forward.

Through 11 games, Rivers has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,978 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions for the Colts (7-4), who are in the middle of a battle for a playoff spot.

The single most impressive trait of Rivers’ professional career is his durability. Entering the 2020 NFL season, his first with the Colts, Rivers played 14 straight seasons without missing a start for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

On Wednesday, Rivers was listed as a non-participant in practice, and the team isn’t sure whether he will play against the Houston Texans on Sunday. If he does indeed miss the game, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get the start in his place.