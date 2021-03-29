Colts' Darius Leonard takes issue with coverage of Deshaun Watson lawsuits vs. Chad Wheeler arrest

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard took issue with the way the media is covering Chad Wheeler's and Deshaun Watson's cases in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Leonard appeared to be in Watson’s corner when comparing how media outlets were covering the nearly two dozen sexual misconduct lawsuits against the Houston Texans quarterback versus how they were handling Wheeler’s alleged assault against ex-girlfriend Alleah Taylor.

"It’s crazy that people bash Watson with no evidence but nobody want to say anything about Chad Wheeler who tried to kill his girlfriend," the star linebacker wrote. "I’m just saying now, D Wat got killed with no proof but this guy who tried to put his girlfriend underground @espn or any other outlets was."

Leonard added: "I bet none of them networks will repost what I said this time! But hey, I’ll call them out and hold (them) accountable just like they would do me! @stephenasmith what’s sup man?"

Leonard wrote that he wasn’t scared of the repercussions from what he wrote.

"Crazy thing about me Idc who feelings I hurt, ima keep it (100 emoji)! I’ve never let anyone put limitation or anything on me on the field or off the field, if u don’t like it don’t follow! Ima say what others want but absolutely scared to!I only fear God! U can have the fame I want real."

There are 16 sexual misconduct lawsuits filed in Texas against Watson. The lawyer representing the women in the suits said there are four more on the way. The Texans star has denied the allegations and has not formally been charged.

Wheeler was arrested and charged with the assault of his ex-girlfriend, Taylor, in January. She has come out in public and condemned Wheeler’s actions, saying she would like to see him in jail.