Colorado sports teams react to Boulder supermarket shooting

The Colorado Rockies, Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, Denver Broncos and the Colorado Rapids were among the sports teams in the state that offered their condolences after a shooting at a supermarket left at least 10 dead, including a police officer.

Each professional sports team offered their condolences via social media statements to those affected by the Boulder mass shooting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Colorado Rockies are devastated by today’s senseless tragedy in Boulder. Our heart breaks for the lives needlessly lost and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this shooting. We are grateful for the brave heroes and first responders who acted quickly," the Rockies said.

The Avalanche and Nuggets essentially said the same things: "We are all deeply saddened by the events in Boulder today. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible act."

BOULDER GROCERY MASSACRE LEAVES 10 DEAD INCLUDING COP, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

The Broncos quote-tweeted the Boulder Police Department.

"Our hearts go out to the innocent victims, grocery store associates & families of those affected by today's shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, Colo. We are grateful for the law enforcement & medical professionals who bravely responded to yet another senseless tragedy," the team said.

Major League Soccer’s Rapids added: "We are deeply saddened by the events in Boulder today. Our thoughts are with those impacted by this terrible act."

The officer was identified as Eric Talley, 51, who served on the force since 2010. He was the first officer at King Scoopers, the crime scene, after the shooting occurred at about 2:30 p.m. His actions were called heroic. The suspect, who was not identified, is receiving medical treatment. Officers had escorted a shirtless man with blood running down his leg out of the store in handcuffs but authorities would not say if he was the suspect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boulder is located about 27.5 miles northwest of Denver.