Colorado Rapids Gyasi Zardes scores to help lead the team to a tie against Orlando City

Zardes scored his 2nd goal of the season in the tie

Associated Press
Gyasi Zardes scored in the second half to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City FC on Wednesday night.

Zardes' second goal of the season for Colorado (5-8-6) came in the 65th minute with assists from Michael Barrios and Diego Rubio.

Orlando City (8-7-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute when Facundo Torres took a pass from Alexandre Pato and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Colorado Rapids forward Gyasi Zardes scored to tie the game against Orlando City. The final score of the game was 1-1. 

Colorado outshot Orlando City 19-12 with a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.

William Yarbrough had four saves for the Rapids. Pedro Gallese stopped six shots for OCFC.