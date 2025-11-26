College basketball player dies after suffering in-game injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Connors State College basketball player died after suffering an in-game head injury, school officials said.

Sophomore Ethan Dietz died Tuesday, the school said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

School spokesperson Shannon Rigsby said initial reports indicate Dietz suffered some type of head injury.

"The Cowboy family has suffered an unimaginable loss. As you know, sophomore Ethan Dietz was injured during a men’s basketball game on Saturday. He passed away this morning, November 25," the school's statement said.

"Ethan exemplified what it means to be a Cowboy, to value hard work and being part of a team. While the team and the Cowboy community are processing our own grief, our hearts go out to his family and friends.

"Ethan’s loss reminds us all how precious life is and how much those around us impact our lives. As we move through this loss together as a community, let’s be inspired by Ethan’s spirit, friendship and love."

Several of the college’s men’s and women’s basketball games were canceled after Dietz’s death.

Dietz was a 6-foot-8 forward from Vilonia, Arkansas, who was averaging 11 points per game through eight games this season. He had eight points and four rebounds in 20 minutes Saturday before he was injured.

A vigil in his honor is scheduled for Dec. 1 at the college’s campus in Warner, Oklahoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.