Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

College Basketball

College basketball player dies after suffering in-game injury

'Ethan’s loss reminds us all how precious life is,' the school said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Connors State College basketball player died after suffering an in-game head injury, school officials said.

Sophomore Ethan Dietz died Tuesday, the school said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. 

School spokesperson Shannon Rigsby said initial reports indicate Dietz suffered some type of head injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Basketball going through the hoop

The ball drops through the hoop during the third quarter of a Mid-American Conference regular-season women's basketball game between the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Toledo Rockets Jan. 25, 2023, at Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The Cowboy family has suffered an unimaginable loss. As you know, sophomore Ethan Dietz was injured during a men’s basketball game on Saturday. He passed away this morning, November 25," the school's statement said. 

"Ethan exemplified what it means to be a Cowboy, to value hard work and being part of a team. While the team and the Cowboy community are processing our own grief, our hearts go out to his family and friends.

WORLD'S STRONGEST WOMAN COMPETITOR SPEAKS OUT AFTER WINNING TITLE FOLLOWING TRANS CONTROVERSY 

A basketball

Several games were canceled after Dietz's death.  (iStock)

"Ethan’s loss reminds us all how precious life is and how much those around us impact our lives. As we move through this loss together as a community, let’s be inspired by Ethan’s spirit, friendship and love."

Several of the college’s men’s and women’s basketball games were canceled after Dietz’s death.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Basketball near the net

Dietz was averaging 11 points per game.  (iStock)

Dietz was a 6-foot-8 forward from Vilonia, Arkansas, who was averaging 11 points per game through eight games this season. He had eight points and four rebounds in 20 minutes Saturday before he was injured.

A vigil in his honor is scheduled for Dec. 1 at the college’s campus in Warner, Oklahoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue