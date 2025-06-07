Coco Gauff says Trump's election led to 'down period' in US following French Open victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coco Gauff became the first American in a decade to lift the trophy after the women’s singles final at Roland-Garros and she was asked what it means to represent the United States.

After defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to win the French Open, Gauff was asked what it’s like traveling the world as an American.

"It means a lot. Obviously there’s a lot going on in our country right now," Gauff responded, via The Tennis Letter. "Just to be a representation of that and a representation of people that look like me in America, who maybe don’t feel as supported during this time period. Being that reflection of hope and light for those people."

Gauff continued by bringing up this past year’s presidential election, and the response by the country after President Donald Trump was elected for his second term. She referred to it as a "down period" in the States.

"I remember after the election and everything, it felt like a down period a little bit. My mom told me during Riyadh, try to win the tournament just to give people something to smile for. That’s what I was thinking about today," Gauff said.

Despite the "down period" comment, Gauff said she is "definitely patriotic."

"Some people may feel some type of way about being patriotic and things like that, but I’m definitely patriotic. I’m proud to be American. I’m proud to represent Americans that look like me and people who kind of support the things that I support," Gauff added.

The 21-year-old dropped to the clay and covered her face at Roland-Garros following a thrilling match against Sabalenka. Gauff lost the first set in a tiebreak, but fought back to win the second set, 6-2, and came away with her second Grand Slam after a third-set 6-4 finish.

The last American to win the French Open? Serena Williams lifted the trophy in 2015.

"The crowd really helped me today," Gauff said after the match, as celebrities like Spike Lee, Dustin Hoffman and many more were noticeably cheering her on throughout the match. "You guys were cheering for me so hard, and I don’t know what I did to deserve so much love from the French crowd. But I appreciate you guys."

Gauff was also showered with praise by American celebrities, including Barack and Michelle Obama, Matthew McConaughey and more.

