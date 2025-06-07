American tennis star Coco Gauff wins women's French Open final after defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American tennis star Coco Gauff claimed her second career Grand Slam after defeating top-ranked women’s tennis pro Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final on Saturday.

Gauff, 21, dropped to the ground after she defeated Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4. The win marked the first time an American won the title since Serena Willaims did it in 2015.

It was Guaff’s first victory at Roland Garros and her second Grand Slam title. She won the U.S. Open in 2023 when she defeated Sabalenka in three sets. She was 18.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

