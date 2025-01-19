Coco Gauff pays tribute to TikTok at Australian Open, sees silver lining

Coco Gauff celebrated her Australian Open victory over Belinda Bencic with a nod to TikTok as the popular app was made unavailable for Americans back home.

Gauff wrote on a camera lens "RIP TikTok USA" with a broken heart after defeating Bencic, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 to move to the quarterfinals of the first Grand Slam event of the season. Gauff had more than 750,000 followers before the app was cut off.

"I could not access it after my match. I honestly thought I would be able to get away with it because I was in Australia," she told reporters after the match, via ESPN. "Hopefully it comes back.... It's really sad. I've been on the app since it was called Musical.ly.

"I love TikTok. It's like an escape. I honestly do that before matches. I guess it will force me to read books more – be more of a productive human, probably. Maybe it's a blessing in disguise."

TikTok was officially made unavailable to American users late Saturday night. Anyone with the app was hit with a message that read, "Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.

"We are fortunate President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday that he would sign an executive order to extend the time for when the ban goes into effect.

"I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security," he wrote. "The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.

"Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations."

Trump added that he wanted the U.S. to have a "50% ownership position in a joint venture."