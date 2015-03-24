Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Gilbert inactive due to illness against Buffalo Bills

Rookie cornerback Justin Gilbert has been ruled out because of an illness, further depleting the Cleveland Browns' defensive secondary for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Starting safety Tashaun Gipson was already ruled out after hurting his right knee in a 26-24 win at Atlanta last weekend.

Tight end Jordan Cameron will miss his fifth straight game due to a concussion. Starting linebacker Karlos Dansby will miss his second straight game due to a knee injury.

Bills fullback Frank Summers is inactive for a second straight game. Receiver Mike Williams is also inactive.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL