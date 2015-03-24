Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Gilbert inactive due to illness against Buffalo Bills

By | Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Rookie cornerback Justin Gilbert has been ruled out because of an illness, further depleting the Cleveland Browns' defensive secondary for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Starting safety Tashaun Gipson was already ruled out after hurting his right knee in a 26-24 win at Atlanta last weekend.

Tight end Jordan Cameron will miss his fifth straight game due to a concussion. Starting linebacker Karlos Dansby will miss his second straight game due to a knee injury.

Bills fullback Frank Summers is inactive for a second straight game. Receiver Mike Williams is also inactive.

