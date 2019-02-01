Clemson's Dabo Swinney gifts Super Bowl tickets to team member with Down Syndrome

Tickets to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta are not easy to come by. But Clemson University Coach Dabo Swinney was able to give tickets to one very enthusiastic fan.

The Christian coach, who led his team to the national championship with a perfect 15-0 season, called out David Saville, the team's equipment manager who has Down Syndrome, and surprised him with two tickets to the big game after a team workout.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS' JULIAN EDELMAN GIFTS SUPER BOWL TICKETS TO BULLIED SEVENTH-GRADE QUARTERBACK

"You do so much for this team. The joy you bring every day, the perspective, how hard you work. You are one of the hardest workers we got around here," Swinney said in a video posted on Twitter. "We all love you, so we got a special gift for you."

"I don't know if you are interested, I know you are busy," Swinney joked, "but the NFL has presented you with two Super Bowl tickets to the Super Bowl this year."

ASHTON KUTCHER POSTS DOWN SYNDROME ADVOCATE'S POWERFUL PRO-LIFE TESTIMONY AMID REIGNITED ABORTION DEBATE

The two embraced before Saville called his "Pops" to let him know about the heartwarming surprise.

Saville joined the team as part of the school's "ClemsonLIFE" program, which prepares students with special needs for their career after college.

CLEMSON TIGERS COACH THANKS GOD AFTER TITLE WIN: 'ALL THE GLORY GOES TO THE GOOD LORD'

"He's there every single day. He takes unbelievable pride in his job, and he's a part of our team. He's got the sweetest spirit," Swinney said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP