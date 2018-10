Sixth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia beat American Sam Querrey in the Queen's Club semifinals 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Saturday.

Querrey, who is unseeded, won the title in 2010.

Cilic will play the winner of the second semifinal between 10th-seeded David Nalbandian of Argentina and unseeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.