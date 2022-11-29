Expand / Collapse search
Christian Pulisic's first World Cup goal gives US lead over Iran, takes huge hit

Known as 'Captain America,' Pulisic got one in the back of the net

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
US fans react to Christian Pulisic's World Cup goal Video

US fans react to Christian Pulisic's World Cup goal

Soccer fans at Underdogs Sports Bar in Glendale, California celebrate as USA scores the first goal in the match against in Iran in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Credit: Mega for Fox News Digital

Christian Pulisic gave the United States the first goal in their match against Iran on Tuesday night.

Pulisic came streaking down the middle of the field and met Sergino Dest’s header to put the ball in the back of the net past Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. It was Pulisic’s first goal in the World Cup in his soccer career and it came with a price.

LIVE UPDATES: USA VS IRAN

Christian Pulisic scores during the World Cup group B match against Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Christian Pulisic scores during the World Cup group B match against Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez))

Pulisic was down for some time after colliding with Beiranvand in the goal, and was moved off the field so the match could continue. After shaking off the hard collision, he was back on the field and was able to finish the first half without being subbed out.

It was enough to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Pulisic would stay out of the lineup in the second half after suffering an abdominal injury on the play.

Christian Pulisic carries a ball during the match against Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Christian Pulisic carries a ball during the match against Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The Americans had nine total shots in the first half against Iran and three were on target. Tim Weah nearly had the second U.S. goal of the match, but he was called for offsides.

Both the U.S. and Iran need to win to move on to the next stage. Iran could still get in with a draw but needs help in the Wales-England game.

Christian Pulisic shoots past Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Christian Pulisic shoots past Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The U.S. is looking to make the knockout stage for the first time since 2014.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

