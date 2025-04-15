Christian McCaffrey's dad proves family's loyalty to Taylor Swift after boycotting her music before Super Bowl

Ed McCaffrey wants the world to know his family is still loyal to Taylor Swift after his wife briefly boycotted her music more than a year ago.

Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII matchup against Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs last February, Lisa McCaffrey, mother of 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey, announced she wouldn't be listening to Swift's music in the weeks leading up to the game.

"I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next couple days," Lisa said on her Olivia Culpo’s podcast, "Your Mom," last February.

"I love her, I love the relationship, but we are boycotting any T. Swift songs," the mother added. "If she pops up on the radio station… nope. She’s dead to us this week."

The 49ers went on to lose that Super Bowl in a 25-22 overtime heartbreaker, as Swift celebrated with Kelce on the field while Christian had to accept defeat.

Still, the McCaffrey family has remained Swift fans after the loss.

Ed, father of Christian and husband to Lisa, proved this loyalty in an interview with Fox News Digital. During the video interview, Ed took the camera to the family's living room to show off a Taylor Swift wall decoration.

"In terms of being a fan of Taylor Swift, that is in our house," Ed said of the decoration. "My wife Lisa has probably been one of the biggest Taylor Swift fans despite the fact that she's dating Travis Kelce… and obviously the 49ers had to play them in the Super Bowl, Lisa is an incredible fan, she's such a phenomenal artist.

CHIEFS DYNASTY TIMELINE: HOW LOVABLE LOSERS BECAME AN EVIL EMPIRE OF TAYLOR SWIFT FANS

Ed insisted that there are "no issues" between the McCaffrey family and Swift, despite Lisa's widely publicized comments last year.

"I don't know why that was such a big deal back then… I don't even remember what it was about," Ed said. "Just to put that matter to rest, we were fans long before she was dating Travis Kelce, and I don't even remember what happened with the Super Bowl, but there are certainly no issues here in the McCaffrey family."

But while Swift may still have the affection of the McCaffrey family, other fans across the NFL may have grown sour of the pop star's ascendent presence within the sport over the last two seasons.

When Swift attended the Chiefs' most recent Super Bowl appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles this February, she was brutally booed by fans in attendance when she was shown on the jumbotron during the game. The Chiefs went on to lose the game 40-22.

President Donald Trump, who was also in attendance at the game, took the opportunity to mock Swift on Truth Social after the game.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" Trump wrote.