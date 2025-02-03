Chiefs' Travis Kelce sidesteps Taylor Swift proposal question

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had to juke around a pretty important question regarding his love life during Super Bowl LIX’s opening night on Monday in New Orleans.

Kelce will have a whole host of fans in his corner at the Caesars Superdome come the weekend, including his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The pop star had been following him and the Chiefs throughout the playoffs and will likely be in the Big Easy as her "Eras Tour" has come to a close.

The tight end was asked whether he planned on giving anyone a special ring on Sunday.

"A Super Bowl ring?" he asked coyly. "Next question."

It is pretty clear the two have been hot and heavy for the last year and a half. Swift has been at a handful of Chiefs games since they started dating in 2023, and in turn, Kelce had been at some "Eras Tour" events during the summer – even appearing in one of her skits.

Love is definitely in the air, and it was felt all the way in Los Angeles on Sunday night when Swift showed up to the Grammy Awards.

Swift was in a red dress and showed her support for Kelce with a red "T" hanging from the bottom of it.

It is probably unlikely that Kelce would fulfill the "You Belong With Me" music video fantasy of the football-playing jock showing up to a wedding-like prom with the nerdy schoolgirl, but some fans are able to put their money where their mouths are.

FanDuel Canada is offering odds on whether Kelce will propose.

"At FanDuel Canada we are constantly looking for new ways to engage our customers with new and unique markets," the FanDuel Canada Trading Team said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The Super Bowl has a great history of these types of bets and we’re excited to be able to link pop culture and sport through our Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift offerings."

The odds opened up at +140 for "yes" (a $100 bet wins $190), while "no" began at -170 (must bet $170 to win $100).

Just note, though, that the fine print states that the proposal must take place on the field after the game.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.