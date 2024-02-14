Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs release statement after fatal shooting near Super Bowl parade: 'Senseless act of violence'

Police said three people have been detained in connection to the shooting

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday was supposed to be a celebration of back-to-back championships. 

It turned into a tragic scene after a shooting near the victory rally at Union Station left one person dead and 22 other people injured, police said. 

Police respond to shots fired

Police respond after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said three people were detained. 

PATRICK MAHOMES, CHIEFS PLAYERS CALL FOR PRAYERS AFTER SHOOTING ERUPTS AT KANSAS CITY SUPER BOWL PARADE

A few hours after the shooting, the Chiefs organization released a statement confirming that all players, coaches, staff and their families were safe and accounted for. 

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

"At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Super Bowl LVIII MVP Patrick Mahomes and his teammates posted to X following the shooting. 

Patrick Mahomes before the Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

"Praying for Kansas City," Mahomes wrote. 

"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act," Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill wrote. 

"Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing." 

The NFL also released a statement shortly after the Chiefs. 

"We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs," the NFL said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel."

The parade was expected to have over 1 million people in attendance, The Associated Press reported, citing city officials.

Law enforcement respond to a shooting

Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Several people were shot and two people were detained after a rally celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"The celebration was marred by a shooting. This is absolutely a tragedy," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. 

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVIII to win the organization's third championship in five years. 

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj, Stepheny Price and The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.