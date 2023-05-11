Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Chiefs host Lions to kick off Super Bowl title defense in 2023

The Chiefs will also play in Germany in 2023

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin its Super Bowl title defense against the Detroit Lions in the first game of the 2023 NFL season.

The NFL schedule for the upcoming year trickled out on Thursday. The Chiefs will play the upstart Lions, who narrowly missed the playoffs in 2022. Detroit finished 9-8 on the season and in second in the NFC North. The Lions have not made the playoffs since the 2016 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jared Goff vs Panthers

Jared Goff, #16 of the Detroit Lions, rolls out against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 7 in Kansas City and be seen on NBC.

Kansas City won the Super Bowl in an epic thriller over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were not initially looked upon to win the Super Bowl after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos acquiring Russell Wilson, but the team persevered.

Patrick Mahomes vs Seahawks

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, leaps in the end zone prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI MAYOR WISELY STEERS CLEAR OF TRASH TALK DURING AFC TITLE GAME REMATCH ANNOUNCEMENT

The Chiefs lost several key players over the course of the 2023 offseason, including offensive linemen Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie, wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman and safety Juan Thornhill. The team acquired offensive lineman Donovan Smith, safety Mike Edwards and linebacker Drue Tranquill to try and cover some of their holes.

Patrick Mahomes vs the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs will see Hill again this season. Kansas City will take on Miami in Germany as one of the NFL’s international games. The team also has a rematch with the Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals on their docket this season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.