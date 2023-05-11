Chiefs host Lions to kick off Super Bowl title defense in 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin its Super Bowl title defense against the Detroit Lions in the first game of the 2023 NFL season.

The NFL schedule for the upcoming year trickled out on Thursday. The Chiefs will play the upstart Lions, who narrowly missed the playoffs in 2022. Detroit finished 9-8 on the season and in second in the NFC North. The Lions have not made the playoffs since the 2016 season.

The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 7 in Kansas City and be seen on NBC.

Kansas City won the Super Bowl in an epic thriller over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were not initially looked upon to win the Super Bowl after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos acquiring Russell Wilson, but the team persevered.

The Chiefs lost several key players over the course of the 2023 offseason, including offensive linemen Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie, wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman and safety Juan Thornhill. The team acquired offensive lineman Donovan Smith, safety Mike Edwards and linebacker Drue Tranquill to try and cover some of their holes.

The Chiefs will see Hill again this season. Kansas City will take on Miami in Germany as one of the NFL’s international games. The team also has a rematch with the Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals on their docket this season.