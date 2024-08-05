Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Daniel Jones gets scrappy as Giants, Lions get into multiple altercations during joint practice

The Giants and Lions play each other on Thursday in the preseason

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Two NFL teams practicing in 90-degree heat in August — what could go wrong?

Well, the New York Giants and Detroit Lions got into at least a couple of big altercations at their joint training camp practice at Big Blue's facility on Monday.

The Lions made the trip to New Jersey for two days worth of practice, and it didn't take much time for tempers to boil over.

Daniel Jones at camp

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws the ball during New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on June 6, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Perhaps the biggest fight started after Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dru Phillips exchanged pleasantries, with the All-Pro receiver shoving the Giant before both sides came together, and several other players exchanged blows.

But the big surprise came a little later on, when Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was one of the first to get down and dirty in another melee.

Giants offensive lineman Jon Runyan was pinned on the ground by a Lions defensive lineman, which irked the quarterback, and he delivered a hit from behind.

"Situation happens like that, try to stand up for your guys," Jones said afterward.

DJ and Daboll

(L-R) Daniel Jones #8 and head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants during New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on June 06, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Jones is coming off a torn ACL he suffered on Nov. 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he has been a full-go in training camp — clearly.

It was a disappointing season for Big Blue, as they went 6-11 after surprisingly making the playoffs in 2022. However, as shown in Hard Knocks, they are much improved on paper after acquiring Brian Burns, new offensive linemen, and drafting Malik Nabers with the sixth pick.

The Lions, meanwhile, were just a half away from their first ever Super Bowl appearance, but they choked away their 24-7 halftime lead that sent the San Francisco 49ers back to the big dance.

Daniel Jones walks out

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants takes the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The two will open up the preseason against one another on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

