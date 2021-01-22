Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy sees improvement in Bills' defense: 'Those guys are flying around'

The Kansas City Chiefs already beat the Buffalo Bills once this season -- back in Week 6, 26-17. The Chiefs will look to do it again with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

The Week 6 matchup was one of the games moved to a Monday evening as the Bills were dealing with coronavirus issues. Each team turned the ball over once. Patrick Mahomes finished with two touchdown passes and a sack while Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was asked about the difference he sees in the Bills’ defense now compared to when the two teams matched up earlier in the season.

"I see a hell of a team that’s improved, for whatever reason. Don’t get me wrong, our guys came out and played some good ball, but I’ve seen a huge difference in their approach and how they’re handling things. Those guys are flying around," Bieniemy told reporters Thursday.

"I think the world of 58 [Matt Milano], obviously [Tremaine] Edmunds does a hell of a job. The thing I respect is watching that secondary, it’s a veteran group. Those guys do a great job of communicating, they have a great understanding of what coach Sean McDermott has done, so this is going to be a fun game. And as we know, everything starts up front. They’ve got some horses up front, we’re going to see a lot of line games, and that’s OK. Our guys understand that we’ve got to set the tone, and we’ve got to start it early and often."

Buffalo was able to hold the Baltimore Ravens to just three points in their divisional-round win. Lamar Jackson also threw a costly Pick Six to Taron Johnson late in the game.

Buffalo has two Pro Bowlers on defense too in Tremaine Edmunds and Tre’Davious White. Both players will be looking to cause Mahomes some issues come Sunday.

The AFC Championship is set to begin at 6:40 p.m. ET.