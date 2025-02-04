Chiefs' Andy Reid commits to another year of coaching ahead of Super Bowl rematch with Eagles: 'I'll be back'

Andy Reid has spent the past 26 years as an NFL coach. Next month, he'll celebrate his 67th birthday.

Reid has built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume, but he will spend this week focusing on the present, not the future.

He will be on the sideline in New Orleans Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in the Super Bowl.

Reid is a three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach and is the only head coach in NFL history who has recorded 100 wins with two different teams. He was the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach from 1999-2012 and has coached the Chiefs since the 2013 season.

Reid will enter the 2025 regular season as the second-oldest coach in the league, behind only 73-year-old Pete Carroll. The Las Vegas Raiders hired Carroll earlier this month.

Given his age and accomplishments, some have raised questions about when Reid will decide to step away from football. Shortly after the Chiefs arrived in New Orleans for the big game, the longtime head coach addressed the speculation about his coaching future.

"Yes, I’ll be back," Reid said.

Reid's statement supports Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's hopes the coach was not "remotely close" to calling it quits.

"I don’t have a sense that he’s remotely close to wanting to be done," Hunt recently told reporters. "I think he's always said he’ll know when the time is right, and I’m sure he’ll share with me before he shares with everyone else — at least, I hope so. I don’t sense he’s anywhere close to being done."

Don Shula, Bill Belichick and George Halas make up the short list of coaches in NFL history to win 300 regular-season games. Reid is credited with 273 regular-season wins and 28 playoff wins.

But Reid made it clear his plans to return next season were not made in an effort to surpass former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the coaching all-time wins list.

"That’s not part of it," Reid said. "I just enjoy teaching. I don’t get caught up much in the stats or the records. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football, the game. You can’t put in the hours we do and not enjoy it. I love the game."

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 9 from the Caesars Superdome on FOX.

