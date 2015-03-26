Chiefs add TE Anthony Becht, put LB Siler on IR

The Kansas City Chiefs signed veteran tight end Anthony Becht and placed linebacker Brandon Siler on injured reserve Thursday.

Becht, a former first-round pick, has caught 185 passes for 1,511 yards and 21 touchdowns in 158 career games with the New York Jets (2000-2004), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005-07), St. Louis Rams (2008) and Arizona Cardinals (2009). The 34-year-old did not play last season.

Siler, meanwhile, is lost for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Signed as a free agent a few weeks ago, Siler was injured on the final play of Tuesday's practice.