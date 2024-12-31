Chess grand master Magnus Carlsen sports jeans in return to championship following dress code controversy

Top-ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen was back competing in New York in the World Blitz Championship on Monday after he quit the Rapid World Championship over the weekend because of a dispute over a pair of jeans.

Carlsen, a chess grand master, found himself at the center of controversy on Friday when he was given a fine and warned by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) that he would not be able to continue competing until he changed his pants.

The pants, a pair of jeans, were a violation of FIDE’s dress code, which the governing body said was "designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants."

Unwilling to give in, Carlsen said in an interview after his round that he would not take the forfeiture and return the following day in the proper attire, calling it a "matter of principle."

"It’s OK, they can enforce their rules," he continued. "That’s fine by me, and my response is that's fine, then I’m out, f--- you."

While Carlsen seemed ready to move on, the five-time world champion did return for the Rapid World Championship on Monday, and he did so, sporting another pair of jeans.

"I think the situation was badly mishandled on their side," Carlsen said in an interview with Take Take Take on Sunday, adding that he has a "good relationship" with FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.

Dvorkovich released a statement announcing that FIDE would loosen its dress code policy for this tournament.

"As far as the application of the rules during the World Blitz Championships is concerned, based on the consultations with our partners and their preferences, I took the decision to trial an approach to provide more flexibility to FIDE officials in judgements regarding the suitability of the attire," his statement read.

"Special assistants will be requested to help in those judgements and make final conclusions, shall any doubts arise. The principle is simple: it is still required to follow the official dress-code, but elegant minor deviations (that may, in particular, include appropriate jeans matching the jacket) are allowed. In the end, it is New Year time, and I sincerely hope that nobody would try to undermine the festive mood, including by abusing this additional flexibility."

Carlsen will compete in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.