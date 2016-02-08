Expand / Collapse search
Check out Steph Curry's 'Crying Jordan' face after Panthers' epic SB 50 loss

By Michael Pina | FoxSports
SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors prepares to hit the "Keep Pounding" drum for the Carolina Panthers prior to Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry is a miraculous basketball sensation who, generally speaking, has very little to complain about. The Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA and he's likely on his way to a second-straight MVP and second-straight championship.

Curry is also a huge fan of the Carolina Panthers. He happened to be on hand when they lost to the Denver Broncos 24-10 on Sunday in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif.

Shortly after the game ended, Curry fired off a few tweets that let everybody know exactly how he felt.

A skull emoji mixed with a crying-Jordan meme equals rock bottom, but Curry appears to have bounced back pretty quick. Probably because he has plenty of things to be happy about. His Warriors are 46-4 after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

He still leads the NBA in scoring and is on pace to shatter every 3-point record by the end of the season.

Furthermore, the All-Star Game is next weekend, and there's a good chance he wins the 3-Point Shootout and is named MVP on next Sunday night. By then, there's a good chance Curry feels great about his uber-charmed life once again.