Charlamagne Tha God calls Colin Kaepernick's letter to Jets 'tragically sad and downright pathetic'

Radio personality Charlamagne Tha God ripped Colin Kaepernick about the letter he wrote to the New York Jets asking the team to add him to its practice squad.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, and multiple workouts for NFL teams and scouts since then haven’t yielded any success.

The letter addressed to Jets general manager Joe Douglas was shared by J. Cole.

"I wish that letter was never written," "The Breakfast Club" host said Wednesday. "That letter was tragically sad and downright pathetic. Colin Kaepernick has let his setback become his identity, and I hate that for him. It pains me to see that man still begging to be in a league that he called racist and he compared to a plantation.

"And I hate that he can never speak for himself. He always got somebody else speaking for him or putting out his message for him. That’s so wack to me. I wish Colin the best in all his endeavors but just begging these same people you called racist for an opportunity is pitiful."

The 35-year-old Kaepernick has been out of the league since his decision to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 created a national firestorm. Since then, he has compared the NFL Draft to a slave auction, called for the abolition of law enforcement and suggested the NFL has not taken meaningful steps to address social injustice.

Kaepernick wrote that he wishes the best for Zach Wilson and is not seeking to take Wilson's spot as a starter. While he added that he "would love the opportunity to fill [the back-up] spot," he primarily offered to lead the Jets' practice squad.

On Thursday, TSN reported Kaepernick was signed to the Canadian Football League’s B.C. Lions’ negotiation list. It’s unclear if there’s mutual interest.