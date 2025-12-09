Chargers' OT win over Eagles up there with birth of kids and marriage, Jim Harbaugh says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was overjoyed after his team pulled out a 22-19 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday at SoFi Stadium.

Harbaugh, 61, compared the overtime win to some of the highlights of his personal life when asked if he had ever been part of a game like that.

"This is definitely – maybe the best feeling. Just a wonderful feeling of winning and (the) thrill of victory. It’s certainly in the discussion, I’d put it in the discussion of the birth of seven children, my marriage, you know? In the conversation," Harbaugh told reporters at his postgame press conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Just joyful, joyous and the biblical definition of that is just overflowing with joy."

Harbaugh compared the game to a heavyweight fight. The game was certainly not pretty, as there were a combined eight turnovers.

CHARGERS' JUSTIN HERBERT HAS AWKWARD INTERACTION WITH SIDELINE REPORTER AFTER OT WIN

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was responsible for five of those turnovers, two of which improbably came on the same play. Hurts’ five turnovers were a career high. Hurts completed 21 of 40 passes for 240 yards and four interceptions while rushing for eight yards in the loss.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who had surgery on his left hand just seven days prior to the game, also threw an interception and was strip-sacked in the first half.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Herbert struggled to find traction in the passing game but was effective as a runner. The 27-year-old completed 12 of 26 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while rushing the ball 10 times for 66 yards.

The Chargers' win keeps them in playoff position as they improved to 9-4. They are second in the AFC West to the Denver Broncos (11-2), but hold the No. 5 seed in the AFC, which is certainly a reason for Harbaugh to be so happy with the win.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.