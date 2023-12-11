Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers' Justin Herbert fractured finger on throwing hand, may miss game vs Raiders: report

Herbert left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos early after suffering his injury

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a fractured index finger on his throwing hand, which came during the team’s 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters.

But, while Herbert has played through a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand this season, he is expected to miss time because of the injury. 

The Chargers have a short week, as they’re set to play "Thursday Night Football" against the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert is not expected to play after consulting Dr. Steven Shin to determine the extent of the injury, ESPN reported Monday.

Alex Singleton tackles Justin Herbert

Alex Singleton of the Denver Broncos sacks Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

While Herbert’s availability after this week is unknown, only three days' rest won’t cut it for a finger on the throwing hand. 

In turn, his backup, Easton Stick, will likely be the starter. 

Stick had to come in for Herbert following the hit from Broncos lineman Zach Allen in the second quarter. Herbert’s pass to Donald Parham Jr. was complete, but he was seen staring at his hand after the play. 

Herbert would finish the series, and then head to the locker room. He was ruled out later on. 

"I can't remember whether it got hit on a helmet or whether it hit on someone's shoulder pads, but I just remember coming up and it wasn't feeling right," he said. 

Justin Herbert tackled

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is sacked by Josey Jewell of the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023. (Harry How/Getty Images)

"It's obviously tough. You feel bad for hanging the team out like that. You never want to be taken out of the game... it is something that we'll know more as the week goes on and if there's any chance to play, I'll do everything I can to be out there."

While Herbert kept his right hand hidden, he noted wearing a splint on his finger, adding, "It doesn’t quite feel good."

Herbert entered Sunday ready to play his 62nd consecutive game, which was the second-longest streak by a quarterback in the league. Only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was ahead of him at 84. 

This isn’t the way the Chargers wanted their season to go, sitting at 5-8 now with the AFC playoff picture continuing to see a very strong list of above-.500 squads. 

Justin Herbert throws ball

Justin Herbert is not expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders this Thursday. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Over 13 starts this season, Herbert is completing 65.1% of his passes for 3,132 yards with 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions. While solid numbers, the results haven’t shown in the record column, with the Chargers failing to put together consistent play on both sides of the ball this year. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.