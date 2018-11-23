Celtics star Kyrie Irving apologizes for saying ‘f--- Thanksgiving’ after loss to Knicks

Boston Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving apologized for his brash comments following his team's Wednesday night loss to the New York Knicks.

Irving, 26, spoke with the media following the game when a reporter wished him a happy Thanksgiving.

The NBA star thanked the reporter for the well-wishes but said he does not celebrate the holiday, Mass Live reported.

“F--- Thanksgiving,” Irving replied.

Irving told NBC Sports Boston that his opposition to the holiday stemmed from his Native American heritage. He said his mother was a descendant of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

On Thursday, Irving walked back his holiday diss and said he was frustrated when he made the comment.

“I spoke with frustration after last night’s game and spoke words that shouldn’t be in a professional setting no matter what,” he tweeted.

“Meant no disrespect to the holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time we all can share with our families. We are always ONE,” he continued.